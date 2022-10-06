City of St. Paul eliminating youth sports fees at recreation centers

"The recreation centers received a $1.5 million dollar investment to fund a slew of different things," said Andy Rodriguez, with St. Paul Parks and Recreation.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As winter sports season kicks into gear, the city of St. Paul is working to make it easier for kids and teens to play ball.

"The recreation centers as a whole received a $1.5 million dollar investment to fund a slew of different things," said St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director, Andy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says one of those things include making youth sports free for the next three years for ages 10 and up.

"Spring volleyball, summer baseball, flag football, things like that -- those are all free for the next three years," he said.

Including winter basketball for 10U and up at all recreation center sites.

"This is really our first run with it, but basketball is really the jump off point," he said.

Something St. Paul City Council President, Amy Brendmoen says will help kids across the board.

"The conversation really started when the funds were awarded to the city," she said. "We have a wonderful rec team and they said drop the fees, and 35% increase (in participation) later, we have 1,300 kids."

Andy says this latest initiative could be a game changer for many.

"Sometimes a young person may not have the access to family structure that may allow them to register or have the funds to do so," he said.

They're planning ahead, to make sure there's equal access when it comes to playing sports.

Rodriguez says they're already planning ways to keep this initiative going and he says they're always still looking for volunteers to help coach games.

