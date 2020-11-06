MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for ways to take continual action against racial injustice? Action can take many forms such as speaking out against injustice in your everyday life; having an open conversation with your family and friends about the injustices and inequality that exists and how to effect change; and educating yourself on all that has occurred to bring us where we are today.
Action can also include making a conscious effort to support the local black-owned businesses in our community that are listed below. If you know of others that should be added, email us at community@kare11.com.
Food & Beverage
Restaurants
Afro Deli & Grill (Locations in Minneapolis & St. Paul)
Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen (Brooklyn Park)
Breaking Bread (North Minneapolis)
Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant (Minneapolis)
Dragon Wok (Minneapolis)
Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant (St. Paul)
Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe (St. Paul)
Jambo Africa (Brooklyn Center)
Mama Sheila’s (Minneapolis)
Mama Ti's African Kitchen (Brooklyn Park)
Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant (Minneapolis)
Milton's Vittles, Vino, and Beer (Crystal)
Pimento Jamaican Kitchen (Minneapolis & St. Paul)
Sammy’s Avenue Eatery (Minneapolis)
Smoke in the Pit (Minneapolis)
Soul Bowl (Minneapolis)
Ted Cook's 19th Hole Barbecue (Minneapolis)
The Red Sea (Minneapolis)
Thigh Times Birdhouse (North Loop Minneapolis)
Tommie's Pizza (St. Paul)
Trio Plant-Based (Minneapolis)
Wendy's House of SOUL, Inc. (Minneapolis)
Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries
Du Nord Craft Spirits (Minneapolis)
One Fermentary & Taproom (Minneapolis)
Bakeries and Coffee Shops
Daughters and Sons Bakery (Prior Lake)
PJ Murphy's Bakery (St. Paul)
Beauty and Barbershops
Beauty Lounge (Minneapolis) - Opening June 15
Brian Graham Salon (Minneapolis)
Fades of Gray (Minneapolis)
Final Cut Sports Barbershop (Multiple Locations)
Lash Haus (South Minneapolis)
Lela's Virtue Lounge (Minneapolis)
Omari Brow Studio (St. Paul)
The Nail Bar (Uptown Minneapolis)
Wyld Chyldz Hair Studio (St. Paul)
Apparel
5buluoz (Brooklyn Park)
Angie’s Hats (St. Paul)
Arway (Maplewood)
Hybrid Nation (Online)
Queen Anna House of Fashion (Minneapolis)
Top 2 Bottom Men's and Women's Fashion (Brooklyn Park)
XL Feet (St. Paul & Online)
Gyms & Fitness
612 Jungle (Minneapolis)
Element Boxing and Fitness (St. Paul)
JT's Fitness (St. Paul)
Lions Gym and Wellness Center (Robbinsdale)
Major Body Fitness (St. Paul)
ME&I Fitness and Performance (Minneapolis)
PUSH Fitness Studio (St. Paul)
True Grit Society (Uptown Minneapolis)
Wurk (Hopkins)
ZeSa Fitness (Downtown Minneapolis)