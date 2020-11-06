x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

community

How to support black-owned businesses in Minnesota

From restaurants to shopping to salons, this list provides a starting point to support the black business community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for ways to take continual action against racial injustice? Action can take many forms such as speaking out against injustice in your everyday life; having an open conversation with your family and friends about the injustices and inequality that exists and how to effect change; and educating yourself on all that has occurred to bring us where we are today.

Action can also include making a conscious effort to support the local black-owned businesses in our community that are listed below. If you know of others that should be added, email us at community@kare11.com.

Food & Beverage

Restaurants

Afro Deli & Grill (Locations in Minneapolis & St. Paul)
Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen (Brooklyn Park)
Breaking Bread (North Minneapolis)
Dilla Ethiopian Restaurant (Minneapolis)
Dragon Wok (Minneapolis)
Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant (St. Paul)
Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe (St. Paul)
Jambo Africa (Brooklyn Center)
Mama Sheila’s (Minneapolis)
Mama Ti's African Kitchen (Brooklyn Park)
Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant (Minneapolis)
Milton's Vittles, Vino, and Beer (Crystal)
Pimento Jamaican Kitchen (Minneapolis & St. Paul)
Sammy’s Avenue Eatery (Minneapolis)
Smoke in the Pit (Minneapolis)
Soul Bowl (Minneapolis)
Ted Cook's 19th Hole Barbecue (Minneapolis)
The Red Sea (Minneapolis)
Thigh Times Birdhouse (North Loop Minneapolis)
Tommie's Pizza (St. Paul)
Trio Plant-Based (Minneapolis)
Wendy's House of SOUL, Inc. (Minneapolis)

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Du Nord Craft Spirits (Minneapolis)
One Fermentary & Taproom (Minneapolis)

Bakeries and Coffee Shops

Daughters and Sons Bakery (Prior Lake)
PJ Murphy's Bakery (St. Paul)

Beauty and Barbershops

Beauty Lounge (Minneapolis) - Opening June 15
Brian Graham Salon (Minneapolis)
Fades of Gray (Minneapolis)
Final Cut Sports Barbershop (Multiple Locations)
Lash Haus (South Minneapolis)
Lela's Virtue Lounge (Minneapolis)
Omari Brow Studio (St. Paul)
The Nail Bar (Uptown Minneapolis)
Wyld Chyldz Hair Studio (St. Paul)

Apparel

5buluoz (Brooklyn Park)
Angie’s Hats (St. Paul)
Arway (Maplewood)
Hybrid Nation (Online)
Queen Anna House of Fashion (Minneapolis)
Top 2 Bottom Men's and Women's Fashion (Brooklyn Park)
XL Feet (St. Paul & Online)

Gyms & Fitness

612 Jungle (Minneapolis)
Element Boxing and Fitness (St. Paul)
JT's Fitness (St. Paul)
Lions Gym and Wellness Center (Robbinsdale)
Major Body Fitness (St. Paul)
ME&I Fitness and Performance (Minneapolis)
PUSH Fitness Studio (St. Paul)
True Grit Society (Uptown Minneapolis)
Wurk (Hopkins)
ZeSa Fitness (Downtown Minneapolis)

RELATED: Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

RELATED: Outpouring of donations after looting, fires