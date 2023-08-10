Minnesota communities empowered through TEGNA Foundation grant funding

Seven organizations will be awarded funds to address social challenges from racial equity and community health to ensuring access to quality food and promoting STEM.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The TEGNA Foundation and KARE 11 have come together to deliver much-needed grant money to seven local community organizations in Minnesota. Through this initiative, these organizations are set to make significant strides in addressing various social challenges, from fostering racial equity and community health to ensuring access to quality food and promoting STEM education.

POWDERHORN PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION

The Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association is eager to expand its impact with the support of the TEGNA Foundation. Tabitha Montgomery, the Executive Director, expressed her excitement about the partnership's contribution to the association's R.E.A.C.H Twin Cities initiative. Designed to promote racial equity and community health, the initiative aims to create an online platform that serves as a hub for community development, events, and resources. The funds received will enable the establishment of an editorial advisory council, enhancing the platform's content and reach.

THE FOOD GROUP

For neighborhoods lacking access to high-quality, nutritious produce, the grant money holds great promise. Sophia Lenarz-Coy, Executive Director of The Food Group, highlighted the profound impact of the TEGNA grant on the Twin Cities Mobile Market. By bringing groceries directly to underserved areas, the organization is actively working to create a more equitable food system. Beyond the Mobile Market, The Food Group's initiatives span hunger relief programs and sustainable farming support.

AGATE HOUSING AND SERVICES

Agate Housing and Services, a vital resource for emergency shelter and food assistance, is set to expand its reach thanks to the grant. Paul Verrette, Director of Advancement & Community Engagement, outlined how the funding will help the Food Center's efforts. Serving as a safe place for those in need, the Food Center not only provides essential sustenance but also partners with other organizations to maximize its impact. The grant's contribution will go a long way in ensuring that Agate Housing and Services can continue to serve their community effectively.

BANYAN COMMUNITY

Banyan Community is seizing the opportunity to further its mission with the TEGNA Foundation grant. Carl Schlueter, Executive Director, emphasized the timely nature of the grant, coinciding with the organization's commitment to narrowing opportunity gaps, especially in the realm of technology access. By advancing STEM education, including coding programs, Banyan Community aims to equip its youth with essential skills for a successful future. The grant's value extends across all age groups, from elementary to high school.

TUBMAN

Tubman wants to make an even greater impact with the grant funding. Tamara Stark, Senior Director of Housing and Youth Development, emphasized the critical role Tubman plays in providing stable foundations for individuals and families. The grant will enable Tubman to strengthen its housing impact initiatives, ensuring that vulnerable individuals have a safe and secure place to call home. By acting as a connecting point for those in need, Tubman continues to be there for countless individuals seeking stability and support.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT NORTH

The Junior Achievement North organization is set to expand its reach and impact through the TEGNA Foundation grant. Wendy Patzlaff, Director of BizTown Programming, explained how the grant will facilitate the participation of students from various neighborhoods in hands-on economic stimulation programs. These programs, including BizTown and JA Finance Park, empower students with practical financial knowledge and skills. By offering engaging and interactive experiences, Junior Achievement North is nurturing the financial literacy of future generations.

GIRLS DREAM CODE

For Girls Dream Code, led by Executive Director Victoria Kyereme, the TEGNA Foundation grant will play a crucial role in the daily operations of the program, providing essential resources and materials for girls interested in computer science. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, Girls Dream Code aims to create a strong foundation for young women to explore and excel in the field of technology.