The Family Partnership moves into new building in south Minneapolis

The $22,000,000 building is a public/private partnership that will directly impact those who need help the most.

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has been through a lot and the healing begins at the community level, the neighborhood level. One organization has moved right in, hoping to help out.

"We wanted to tell the community we are here with you in order to make this a better neighborhood for all the families and children who live here," says Molly Greenman, President and CEO of The Family Partnership.

There is new life on Lake Street from an organization that has been around for a good while.

"We are a 143-year-old organization dedicated to clearing the path to success for families, most of whom are living in or very close to poverty," says Greenman.

The non-profit just opened this new facility in South Minneapolis at the corner of Lake and Bloomington. A vision they have had for years to match their mission of helping kids and families in need. The new space is home to Four Directions Preschool, which offers services in occupational speech, physical and play therapy, and mental health services for the whole family. Access to early education is key to a child's success. And that's something The Family Partnership has proven.

“Last year, 100% of our kids, in both of our preschool programs, graduated ready for kindergarten compared to maybe 30% of most children who come from families living in poverty, so it's very effective the work that we do,” she says.

The building is also the new home to Pride; a program that helps women, teens and young men escape sex-trafficking in an area of the city where that continues to be a problem. The programs and the people at The Family Partnership are a beacon of hope for a community that seeks to heal in so many ways.

“We want to be here when people need us the most and often times that's the hardest time to find help,” says Greenman.

The family partnership has room in preschool and will soon add an infant room to further expand access in the community.

