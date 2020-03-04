There are many ways to volunteer and support our neighbors during this challenging time

Looking for ways to fill some of your free time by doing something good? HandsOn Twin Cities has put together a specialized list of the most immediate and emergency volunteer needs for COVID-19. The list is continuously being updated and can be found here.
Here are some other resources to help you find ways to volunteer locally and nationally with many from the comfort and safety of your own home.
- Send a virtual card to your friends or family who may be alone during this time or need some extra love. Punchbowl offers free cards that you can personalize and send.
- Make protective masks. Allina Health offers both beginner and advanced mask designs.
- Volunteer at a crisis hot line. The Crisis Text Line is currently looking for volunteers..
- Create chew toys or blankets for foster dogs or cats or even foster an animal. Some rescues looking for fosters include Secondhand Hounds, No Dog Left Behind, or Ruff Start Rescue.
- Donate to your favorite cause. Many non-profits have had to cancel fundraising events but have an increased need in services. You can donate to our Give 11 pages for Second Harvest Heartland or Minnesota Computers for Schools. Give MN also has a list of COVID-19 fundraisers.
Have a volunteer idea? Send them to community@kare11.com .