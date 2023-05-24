Twins and KARE 11 host 'Weather Day' at Target Field

"Weather Day" has been an annual tradition at Target Field since the field first opened in 2010.

MINNEAPOLIS —

Today was Weather Day at Target Field.

Organizers say more than 1,300 kids visited the ballpark to see the Twins take on the San Francisco Giants and to learn about the weather.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get kids out to the ballpark during a school day. I’m sure they enjoy that, and getting outside,” organizer Jake Langer laughs.

KARE-11 partners with the Twins by providing a team of meteorologists to teach the kids about the weather and its impact on the game of baseball.

“Are you all ready for some trivia?” KARE-11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen asks the crowd.

The event features weather trivia, interviews with Twins players, and an interactive Q&A session with the kids.

Kids who were brave enough to ask questions about weather and meteorology were given free tickets to future Twins games.

Twins Meteorologist Mace Michaels also stopped by to teach the kids about his role as the team’s meteorologist.

“We’re always looking at the rain and the wind to see if we need to delay a game or cancel a game,” Michaels explains.

“As far as I know, we are the only club that has a meteorologist here every day.”

Twins organizers say Weather Day is just one of the special learning days they host at the ballpark every year.

Parents and teachers who are interested in sending their students to future learning days should contact the Twins ticket office for more information.

