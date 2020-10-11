Holidazzle releases first celebrations for 2020

A virtual experience with weekly holiday shows will bring the Minneapolis holiday tradition to the comfort of your home.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis tradition and holiday favorite 'Holidazzle' is coming to you in your home this year. The mpls downtown council has unveiled the first offerings from their now-virtual holiday celebration.

The Holidazzle Show presented by Comcast will consist of four holiday episodes to be released online in November and December.

In a press release, mpls downtown said the holiday episodes will air on Holidazzle.com and feature a visit from Santa, DIY holiday projects, local food spotlights and more.

The show will compliment other online offerings from Holidazzle, including recipes, a virtual shopping experience, a weekly social media challenge and more.

“We are excited to bring the spirit of Holidazzle to you and yours this holiday season through our 2020 Holidazzle virtual experience,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations, mpls downtown council. “Wherever you are, you can enjoy the entertainment and activities you’ve come to expect each year at Holidazzle, and we look forward to being together again when we can safely return to an in-person celebration.”

The episodes will air on Holidazzle.com on Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17.