Vote to choose the 2021 Minnesota Weatherguide Calendar Cover

Casting your vote enters you to win a 2021 Calendar

MINNEAPOLIS — The Freshwater Society has chosen its four finalists for the cover of the 2021 Minnesota Weatherguide Environment™ wall calendar. These photos feature beautiful photos taken by professional and amateur photographers from across the state.

Voting is open now through Monday, May 4. You can vote once per day. By casting a vote you are eligible to win a 2021 calendar.

Click here to cast your vote!

The Weatherguide is unique from other calendars, providing a calendar, almanac, and art gallery all in one. The Freshwater Society has been producing the calendar for more than 40 years, with more than 20,000 sold each year.

The calendar includes daily information on sun and moon rise and set, record temperatures and precipitation, articles from your favorite KARE 11 meteorologists, phenology by naturalist Jim Gilbert, astronomy notes from Ron Schmit, Grow with KARE gardening tips, and more. KARE 11’s meteorologists keep a calendar at their desks and reference them daily as a trusted resource for information.

The calendars are published by the Freshwater Society with promotional support from KARE11 and Minnesota Public Radio.