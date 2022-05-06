Casting your vote enters you to win a 2023 calendar.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Freshwater Society has chosen its four finalists for the cover of the 2023 Minnesota Weatherguide Environment wall calendar. These calendars feature photos, astronomy, feathers, weather information and more!

Voting is open now through Monday, May 16. You can vote once per day. By casting a vote you are eligible to win a 2023 calendar.

Click here to vote!

The Freshwater Society has been producing the calendar for more than 40 years, with more than 20,000 sold each year.

The calendar includes daily information on sun and moon rise and set, record temperatures and precipitation, articles from your favorite KARE 11 meteorologists, phenology by naturalist Jim Gilbert, astronomy notes from Ron Schmit, Grow with KARE gardening tips, and more.

The calendars are published by the Freshwater Society with promotional support from KARE 11 and Minnesota Public Radio.

All proceeds from Minnesota Weatherguide calendar sales support Freshwater programs that inspire and empower people everywhere to value and preserve our freshwater resources!