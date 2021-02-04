Ways to celebrate Easter outdoors this year

We've put together some great ways to celebrate Easter outside during this warm weather weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Many churches and community organizations are taking advantage of the weather warming up to move their Easter and Spring celebrations outdoors.

Here are just a few of the many places you can celebrate:

EASTER SERVICES

Uptown Church

Saturday, April 3 from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Crosby Park - 2605 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis MN

From Jerusalem to Germany, "Easter fires" are...a thing. It is an ancient tradition to have an Easter vigil, to light a fire representing Jesus' power and light, dispel the coldness of winter and fear, and wait for Easter morning light. We won't be up all night, but we'll have an in-person, family-friendly, Covid-safe Easter fire. Go for a hike in the park, stay and chat for an hour or just stop by the fire pit and light a candle.

Sunday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

1730 Old Hudson Rd, St Paul, MN

Sunday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Hilltop Drive In - 1433 Main St, Houlton, WI

Sunday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

7465 Steepleview Rd, Woodbury, MN

Sunday, April 4 at 11 a.m.

7520 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN

Sunday, April 4 at 11 a.m.

15414 Minnetonka Industrial Rd, Minnetonka, MN

EGG HUNTS

Grab & Go Spring Eggstravaganza

Friday, April 2 from 2:45 - 3:15 p.m.

Northeast Park (1530 Johnson St NE Minneapolis, MN)

Please pre-register. Pick up everything you need to celebrate spring at home. Your goodie bag will include all the ingredients you need to make a fun treat, supplies to make an art project, candy and a couple other fun surprises. Please follow social distancing guidelines & wear a face covering while picking up your goodie bag. $7.00 fee for supplies.

Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Discovery Center (4444 Hadley Avenue N Oakdale, MN 55128)

$12 per child, parents attend free! Eggs will be hidden along the trails of the Oakdale Nature Preserve. Once you find an egg it can be redeemed for a special prize! Participants will stop along stations after they find their egg.



Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Waite Park Wesleyan Church - 1510 33rd Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN



Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Waite Park (458 Great Oak Dr, Waite Park, MN)

Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aqua Park - 9191 Lincoln St NE, Blaine, MN

They will have a real Easter Bunny to hang out with all the kids, take photos, and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy together.

Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Presbyterian Church of The Way - 3382 Lexington Ave N Shoreview, MN

Come wave hello to the Easter Bunny and get a gift bag filled with candy eggs, toy eggs and a fun craft. Then stay in your car and follow the map to find the Easter Egg houses around the community.

Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.

Northpoint Church - 10732 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN



Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Woodbury Community Church - 2975 Pioneer Dr, Woodbury, MN

Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Valley Park - 700 8th Street S, Hopkins, MN (1:00 - 1:20 p.m.)

Cottageville Park - 435 Blake Road N, Hopkins, MN (1:30 - 1:50 p.m.)

Burnes Park - 301 2nd Street N, Hopkins, MN (2:00 - 2:20 p.m.)

Central Park - 101 16th Avenue S, Hopkins, MN (2:30 - 3:00 p.m.)

Sunday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m.

North Star Community Church - 11640 Crooked Lake Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN

They are having a petting zoo with all of your kiddo’s farm favorites, food trucks like Chub Hub, Mac’s Mini Donuts and Mansetti’s, and a beautiful family photo spot for those cute Easter pictures! During service, all of their guests will get a “mini” bag of “Mac’s Mini” donuts as a free treat, and the kids will enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt in Kid’s Church.

Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

RiverLife Church - 520 Howard St. N, St. Paul, MN

Celebrate Easter with a kid-friendly, COVID-safe journey through a land of giant candy, dinosaur eggs, Disney princesses, and Jesus’ empty tomb. There will be games, contests, photo booths, and even a mini Easter egg hunt for each family.

Check out this Google Map for more location information.