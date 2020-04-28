COVID-19 brings new challenges for Minnesota farmers

Corn growers are feeling the impacts as demand for ethanol plummets.

At Thalmann Seeds in Plato, the much needed rain caps off great spring planting weather.

That is, at least, some good news for the Ag industry.

"Crops are off to a great start in Minnesota," said farmer Brian Thalmann and former president of the Minnesota Corn-Growers Association.

He says things were looking up after a dismal 2019.

Key word there is "were."

"Low and behold COVID-19 hit," said Thalmann.

Brian says the pandemic has created new challenges for farmers.

Coronavirus has hurt the ethanol market with stay-at-home orders across the country.

People are not driving so gas demand has plummeted.

"So that immediate market for corn is gone so we're going to have additional bushels," said Thalmann.

He says 100 percent of his corn production goes towards ethanol.

Corn and soybeans are also the major ingredients into the feed supply for the livestock industry.

"Now with the challenges of COVID-19 in some of these production facilities they're having to cease or slow down production," said Thalmann.

Brian now wonders what are the impact should this situation linger much longer.

"We're truly in uncharted territory," said Thalmann.

Right now he and his fellow farmers can only stay positive and hope some kind of normalcy returns sooner rather than later.

"The best thing farmers can do is control what they're going to control and that's what they're doing now," said Thalmann. "To get the seed in a timely fashion and attempt to grow as good of a crop as possible."

The Minnesota Corn Growers Association does have a COVID-19 resource page on their website.