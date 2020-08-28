New MDH numbers show more school districts can safely send kids back to school, but will they?

The Minnesota Department of Health released new numbers on Thursday that show lower rates of COVID-19 in several counties.

MINNESOTA, USA — On Thursday, new data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) showed fewer COVID cases in many counties, including the state's three largest, Dakota, Ramsey, and Hennepin.



All three counties fell below 20 COVID cases for every 10,000 residents, a threshold that was set by MDH.

According to state guidelines released by MDH and Governor Walz, if a county is below that threshold of 20 COVID cases, school districts within that county can send elementary students back into the classroom full time and can also do hybrid learning with middle and high school.



Being in Hennepin County, Osseo Area Schools now falls within that range, but Superintendent Cory McIntryre says the numbers won't change their plans, at least not yet.



"It's a small indication of some improving health conditions, but it's not a trend yet,” McIntryre. Says.

Right now, the Osseo Area School District will stay with the original plan of starting the school year with distance learning on September 14.

The district will then transition to a hybrid model on September 28.



Every other district KARE-11 reached out to for comment said the same, the numbers won't change their plans.

Minneapolis Public Schools will start the school year with distance learning.

School district spokesman Dirk Tedmon says the numbers only tell part of the story.

He says school administrators have to consider many other factors when it comes to making these difficult decisions.

“This is similar to how we make weather decisions. It isn’t just about snowfall or windchill, but a combination of factors that have to be taken in total. With something this important, we have to consider everything,” Tedmon says.

Saint Paul Public Schools will also start the school year with distance learning.

The district has set a “check-in” date of September 24.

If the MDH numbers are still low around that time, and district officials believe it’s safe to open schools, the school board will then consider changing its current plan.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools is also staying with its original plan to start the school year with hybrid learning.

Under that plan, students will have two days of in-person learning every week.

School district spokesman Tony Taschner also adds that countywide numbers show a slight decline and the daily rates in Dakota County have actually been showing slight increases this week.

MDH deputy commissioner Heather Mueller says that’s why the county numbers can only serve as a guide.

“It really serves as a base for the discussion and the ultimate decision, but it is not the only information school districts should use,” Mueller says.

Some other factors that need to be considered include staffing levels, spacing in the schools, and the district’s current supply of cleaning products.

Mueller says some school districts also serve multiple counties.

The Elk River School District for example currently draws students from five different counties.

In situations like that, Mueller says school district leaders are encouraged to err on the side of caution and use the numbers from the county that is experiencing the highest amount of COVID.

Those numbers should also be tracked for a few weeks before district leaders decide to make any drastic changes to their plan.