1 arrested after Eveleth Subway shooting

EVELETH, Minn. — A 29-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting Monday morning just outside a Subway restaurant in Eveleth.

Police responded to reports at around 10:20 a.m. of a man who shot into a car parked outside of the restaurant.

Police said the car left the scene but were able to locate it on U.S. Highway 53, and it had a female driver who had minor injuries after allegedly being assaulted by the suspect, and a male passenger who was transported to the Virginia Emergency Room to be treated for a "gunshot wound to his head."

The extent of the man's injuries are unclear.

The suspect is currently booked at the Virginia St. Louis County Jail.