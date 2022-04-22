x
Crime

1 dead, 1 in custody after suspected assault in North Loop

According to MPD, officers were called to the 600 block of North 1st Street at around 10:15 a.m. on a report of an assault.
Public safety has emerged as the top issue at State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody after Minneapolis police say another man died following an assault Friday morning in the North Loop.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of North 1st Street around 10:15 a.m. on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man unconscious. The man died at the scene.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital before being booked into Hennepin County Jail.

MPD says this is the city's 24th homicide this year.

