x
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Minneapolis

Officers provided medical attention to the victim and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Minneapolis Police cruiser - Stock Image

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Squads were dispatched on a shots fired report at around 8:04 p.m. on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North. 

When officers arrived they located a man believed to be in his late 20s with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers provided medical attention to the victim and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police were informed that the man died hours later.

A second victim was located with a graze wound from the same incident, police said.

The identity and manner of death of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

