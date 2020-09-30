1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis Tuesday night.
Squads were dispatched on a shots fired report at around 8:04 p.m. on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North.
When officers arrived they located a man believed to be in his late 20s with a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers provided medical attention to the victim and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police were informed that the man died hours later.
A second victim was located with a graze wound from the same incident, police said.
The identity and manner of death of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.