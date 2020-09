One of them was a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and the second victim is a man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating shooting that left one dead and one injured Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Police said a group of people were standing outside of a convenience store on the 3800 block of North Fremont Avenue when the two of them were shot.

One of them was a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, while the second victim is a man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.