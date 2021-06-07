1 dead, 1 injured in north Minneapolis shooting

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the 700 block of West Broadway just before 6:30 p.m. on a report that two people were shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening just outside Merwin Liquors in north Minneapolis.

Police say the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.