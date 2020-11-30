1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting incident in Bloomington

Officers responding to the Hampshire Hill Apartments found two men with gunshot wounds. Evidence on-scene soon led to a dead man inside an apartment.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Investigators in Bloomington are trying to sort out what happened after an incident Monday morning that left one man dead, and another two with gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says squads were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the Hampshire Hill Apartment Complex on the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee Road.

When officers arrived they found two adult males suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is being treated while under police observation. The other man was treated on scene and eventually arrested. He is currently in custody at the Bloomington Police Department.

Additional information gained at the scene and more 911 calls led officers to an apartment inside the complex where they found the body of a man who was dead. At this point police are not saying how he died.

Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is asked to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.