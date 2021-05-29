1 dead after police chase, crash in Elk River following Minneapolis shooting

The chase happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 10, and ended near Proctor Avenue Northwest.

ELK RIVER, Minn — A man is dead after leading Sherburne County law enforcement on a high speed chase on Highway 10 Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), officers spotted a vehicle thought to be connected to a shooting in Minneapolis earlier Saturday heading east on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

The release said Sherburne County deputies and State Patrol troopers tried to stop the vehicle, and Elk River Police joined in the pursuit. The man then allegedly shot at the law enforcement officers pursuing him.

Shortly after, the release said the man's vehicle crossed oncoming lanes of traffic and crashed through a barrier before stopping near Proctor Avenue Northwest and Highway 10 in Elk River.

The man was found dead in his car of "an apparent gunshot wound," with a gun found near his body, according to the release.