1 dead in fatal St. Cloud shooting, suspect sought

Police responded to a home on the city's south side and found a man who had been shot in the head. A suspect vehicle was found abandoned about two hours later.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A man is dead and St. Cloud police are looking for the person responsible following a shooting Tuesday night.

Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says squads were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of 10th Ave. S around 7:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim, described only as an adult male, shot in the head.

Officers and first responders attempted life saving measures until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

Information gathered at the scene indicated suspects had fled in a vehicle before police could arrive. That vehicle was found abandoned two hours later on the east side of St. Cloud.

The BCA forensics team was called in to process the shooting scene and gather evidence. The victim's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting or those responsible is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

MORE NEWS: Texas officials give new details about Uvalde elementary school shooting

Watch more local news: