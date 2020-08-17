1 dead in South St. Paul shooting

A second man suffered a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — One man is dead and another hospitalized following an early morning shooting in South St. Paul Monday.

Squads were dispatched to a scene near the intersection of 17th Ave. N and Congress Street just before 4 a.m. on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two adult males in or near the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were started and the victims were rushed to the hospital, where one died of his injuries. South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich says the second man is in stable condition, with wounds believed to be non-life threatening.

Messerich says investigators are actively searching for at least one suspect who is known to the victims. He asks anyone who witnessed anything or knows the whereabouts of the suspect or suspects is asked to call South St Paul police at 651-554-3300.

#UPDATE: Two shooting victims, both male, one has died. Searching for suspect. pic.twitter.com/NPNx8Zita4 — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) August 17, 2020