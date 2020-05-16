1 dead in St. Paul shooting Friday night

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night in St. Paul.
Police officers responded to calls for help on the 1600 block of Jackson Street around 11:15 p.m. and found a male victim lying outside a multi-family residence.
According to police, the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until St. Paul Fire medics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim died on the scene.
Police say a large crowd began to gather near the intersection of Jackson Street and Timberlake Road. Officers from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Roseville Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene. This allowed the Saint Paul Police Department’s Homicide Unit to quickly initiate their investigation, and they began looking for anyone who might be able to tell them what the victim was doing in the area and who else was there. Members of the department’s Forensic Services Unit were also able to begin processing the scene for evidence.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
This is the 12th homicide in Saint Paul this year.