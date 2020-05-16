1 dead in St. Paul shooting Friday night

Police say a large crowd began to gather near the intersection of Jackson Street and Timberlake Road. Officers from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Roseville Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene. This allowed the Saint Paul Police Department’s Homicide Unit to quickly initiate their investigation, and they began looking for anyone who might be able to tell them what the victim was doing in the area and who else was there. Members of the department’s Forensic Services Unit were also able to begin processing the scene for evidence.