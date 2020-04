The incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove police responded to a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

The incident took place at an apartment complex on the 11800 block if 80th Avenue North at around 7:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was dead on the scene. One individual was taken into custody.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

OTHER NEWS: Body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis