1 hospitalized after shooting near sold-out concert venue

At least a dozen markers indicated bullet shells scattered along 1st Ave. across the street from the Fine Line Music Cafe.

MINNEAPOLIS — At least one person is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting that took place across from a sold-out music venue in the Minneapolis Warehouse District Sunday night.

Squads were dispatched to the 300 block of 1st Ave. N shortly before 9:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Police confirm that once officers arrived on scene they located a victim who had been shot. That person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The shooting happened right across the street from the Fine Line Music Cafe, which was packed with patrons taking in a show by Maya Hawke from the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things." KARE 11 photographer David Peterlinz reports that at least a dozen markers were placed on the ground where shell casings were found. At this time there is no indication that the show was impacted by what unfolded outside the venue.

The busy downtown thoroughfare was closed for a number of hours as investigators processed the scene. It was reopened to traffic by the time Sunrise aired Monday morning.

KARE 11 contacted Minneapolis police for additional information but have not heard back yet. We will share details on this incident as they become available.

