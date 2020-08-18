1 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis

The troopers provided aid and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in grave condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

State Patrol troopers were in the area of 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue on Tuesday at around 12:23 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.

Minneapolis police had also been dispatched to the area on a report of shots.

The troopers saw a vehicle driving fast near 46th Street and Snelling Avenue, they stopped the vehicle and found a man with a gunshot wound on the passenger seat and a woman driving.

The troopers provided aid and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in grave condition.