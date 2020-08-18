1 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
State Patrol troopers were in the area of 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue on Tuesday at around 12:23 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.
Minneapolis police had also been dispatched to the area on a report of shots.
The troopers saw a vehicle driving fast near 46th Street and Snelling Avenue, they stopped the vehicle and found a man with a gunshot wound on the passenger seat and a woman driving.
The troopers provided aid and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in grave condition.
No one is in custody at this time. The woman is not believed to be a suspect, police said.