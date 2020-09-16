1 in custody after stabbing in Bloomington

Due to the nature of the case, the suspect has not been identified yet, police said.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A 31-year-old man with no permanent address has been arrested following a stabbing in Bloomington on Tuesday.

Bloomington police were dispatched at around 9:40 p.m. to the 28th Avenue Transit Station on a stabbing report.

When officers arrived, they found another 31-year-old man with "several stab wounds," police said.

Officers and medics provided life-saving measures and the man was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

