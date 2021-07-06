1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Rochester

A 28-year-old man died on the scene and another victim, also a 28-year-old man, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized with "life threatening injuries" after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an officer witnessed the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of First Avenue Southwest and Third Street Southwest. A 28-year-old man died on the scene and another victim, also a 28-year-old man, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys.

Police say the officer who witnessed the shooting arrested one of the suspects after a brief foot chase, and a second suspect was arrested a short time later. Officials say there are no other suspects.