x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Rochester

A 28-year-old man died on the scene and another victim, also a 28-year-old man, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Stock Image

ROCHESTER, Minn. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized with "life threatening injuries" after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an officer witnessed the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of First Avenue Southwest and Third Street Southwest. A 28-year-old man died on the scene and another victim, also a 28-year-old man, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys.

Police say the officer who witnessed the shooting arrested one of the suspects after a brief foot chase, and a second suspect was arrested a short time later. Officials say there are no other suspects.

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 6, an on-duty Rochester Police officer witnessed a shooting in downtown Rochester at the corner...

Posted by City of Rochester, MN Police Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Related Articles