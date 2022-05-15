1 killed, 1 seriously injured after suspect crashes into car while fleeing police in Brooklyn Park; suspect in custody

Police say the suspect crashed into another vehicle in Brooklyn Park. The driver of the other vehicle died and the passenger was seriously injured.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a suspect, who was fleeing from law enforcement, crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were notified of a pursuit involving the Osseo Police Department and a suspect at around 7:20 a.m. Police say the suspect was traveling southbound on County Road 81 toward Brooklyn Park "at a high rate of speed."

Authorities say they were informed that the suspect had collided with another vehicle at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. The suspect fled the scene, but the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle were both injured. The driver later died and the passenger was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

