1 killed, 3 others injured in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police say there was little information provided to investigators about the suspect and no arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said that the fatal shooting happened on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say when officers arrived at the scene, four people were found with gunshot wounds. Two men had non-life-threatening wounds, a woman had potential-life-threatening gunshot wounds and another man was found with an apparent fatal wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were hospitalized, police say, and it is unknown what their current medical statuses are.

The initial investigation by Minneapolis police found that a verbal fight inside the home escalated to gunfire, officials said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy.

Minneapolis police added that this is the 12th homicide investigated in the city this year.

