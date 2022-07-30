1 killed, 4 critically injured after being stabbed on Apple River

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said a 17-year-old boy from Minnesota was transported to Lakeview Hospital, where he later died.

SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Officials say one person has died and four others are in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday afternoon on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin.

In a press conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said officials were called to the area of the Sunrise Bridge near Sunrise Park at around 3:45 p.m. on reports that multiple people had been stabbed. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds.

Knudson said one of the victims — a 17-year-old boy from Minnesota — was transported to Lakeview Hospital, where he later died. The other four victims were transported to Regions Hospital — two were airlifted and two were taken by ambulance. Knudson said the other four victims — three men, one woman — are all in their early 20s.

"Chaotic. Scary. I'm sure that anybody who witnessed this will never forget it," Knudson said. "It is a tragedy, and I feel really bad for the families."

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

According to Knudson, a 52-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested after a witness provided them with a photo of the suspect. No other suspects are being sought.

Knudson said it's believed that everyone was tubing down the river, but didn't provide any further details about what led up to the incident. Law enforcement are re-directing tubbing groups as they continue to search for the weapon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

