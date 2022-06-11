1 killed, another injured in shooting on Nicollet Avenue

This is the 40th homicide investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department in 2022, according to police officials.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Nicollet Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, near 15th Street, at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the driver's seat of a car with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The man's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy and the notification of next of kin.

Minneapolis police said in a press release that officers learned that a second man in another car was from the scene of the incident and was taken by a private vehicle to the Hennepin County Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

