According to law enforcement, the shooting happened on the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed a man has died after a shooting Tuesday in south Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for MPD says officers are still on scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it become available.

