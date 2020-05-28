1 man shot, killed near Minneapolis protests

Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night near where people were protesting over the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Late Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Police Department held a midnight news conference to announce that one man was shot and killed in Minneapolis near where protests were happening over the death of George Floyd.

According to police, the shooting happened at East Lake St. and Bloomington Ave. near the Cadillac Pawn Shop on in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder said one person is in custody.

No further information was given about the investigation.

This is the second day of demonstrations following the police-involved death of Floyd.