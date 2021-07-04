1-year-old injured after shots fired at vehicle in St. Paul

Police spokesman Steve Linders says doctors were unable to determine whether the child actually had a graze wound from a bullet or was cut by glass.

St. Paul police confirm a 1-year-old girl was injured when someone fired gunshots at a vehicle in which she was riding.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says doctors were unable to determine whether the child actually had a graze wound from a bullet or was cut by glass from a vehicle window that was shot out.

Investigators say a man was driving, a woman was in the front passenger seat and two young children were in the back Monday afternoon when someone in a black sedan started shooting at them.