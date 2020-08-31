10 more people charged in Minneapolis looting

A total of 26 people have been charged so far.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has filed charges against 10 additional people connected to the looting and damage in downtown Minneapolis last week.

Monday's announcement brings the total number of people charged to 26 so far.

Nine of the people charged face third-degree burglary charges; one person is charged with drug possession.

Six of those charged on Monday are from Minneapolis. One is from Medina, one from Bloomington, one from Burnsville, and one from Shoreview.

The people charged Monday range in age from 22 to 50.

Last week's unrest started after false social media rumors led some people to believe a homicide suspect had been shot by Minneapolis police, when the man actually took his own life.