Man sentenced to 100 months in prison for Minneapolis riots, looting and arson

The man allegedly bragged about his participation in the rioting and looting that took place in Downtown Minneapolis in August 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is going to spend 100 months, or eight years and four months, in prison followed by two years of supervised release after he was found guilty of burning, looting and damaging businesses in downtown Minneapolis on August 26, 2020.

According to the evidence in court, Victor Devon Edwards, 32, traveled to downtown where a large crowd gathered post-curfew.

The Department of Justice said it was over false rumors regarding police involvement in the death of a man on Nicolett Mall.

Once he got to the scene, court evidence said Edwards participated in rioting and looting at Saks Off Fifth, Caribou Coffee, Target Headquarters and Brit's Pub on Nicolett Mall.

"Edwards was captured on video surveillance helping to break into the Target Headquarters building and adding fuel to a fire set inside the building, which ultimately caused almost a million dollars in damages to Target," the Department of Justice wrote in a statement.

Edwards allegedly bragged about his rioting and looting. The DOJ said he took orders from friends on what to loot.

Edwards was seen on a video he took of himself flashing a large amount of cash saying "on the looting side..."

Text messages were also obtained in the process, showing he told friends he got "MK purses and money."

Edwards was convicted on Aug. 12, 2021 by a federal jury of one count of riot and one count of arson.