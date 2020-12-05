111 pounds of meth, other drugs valued at over $615k seized from Shoreview apartment

The man has been charged with related controlled substance possession and sale charges. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a potential $1 million fine.

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — A search warrant resulted led drug task force agents to a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine in a Shoreview apartment last Friday.

The warrant was executed by the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force after a months-long narcotics investigation.

Agents found 111 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 pounds of cocaine inside the apartment, according to a press release.

The estimated street value of the drugs is over $615,000, the release states.

A 32-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights was arrested inside the apartment.

The suspect has been charged with related controlled substance possession and sale charges. He faces up to 40 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

