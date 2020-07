Police say the victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 12-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after being shot Monday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis police, the incident occurred near the area of Humboldt Avenue North and 49th Avenue North and that it's being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Police say the victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.