Authorities: 12-year-old was driving stolen SUV that crashed fleeing law enforcement

While the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office released the ages of the juveniles involved, a spokesperson would not confirm if a gun was recovered.

MINNEAPOLIS — The driver of a stolen SUV that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through north Minneapolis Monday was just 12 years old, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Six juveniles were detained following the pursuit, which ended in a violent crash that disabled two vehicles, destroyed a bus shelter and injured seven people. Besides the 12-year-old driver, sheriff's officials say the others inside the stolen vehicle were ages 14, 15, 15 and 16.

What the sheriff's office would not confirm, is whether a gun was recovered during the arrest that would tie the young suspects to an alleged spree of violent crime associated with the silver Kia SUV. Authorities said the vehicle was tied to multiple armed robberies, attempted robberies and carjackings that triggered Monday's pursuit.

On Monday night the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that "due to the violent nature of the earlier incidents, VOTF detectives and MPD officers initiated a pursuit consistent with department policy."

In the same release sheriff's officials said the pursuit began around noon Monday when members of the Violent Offenders Task Force and Minneapolis Police saw the silver Kia driving erratically and recognized that it may be involved in a trail of violent crimes.

The driver of the Kia fled and eventually ended up turning onto Olson Memorial Highway and proceeding at a high rate of speed. An unsuspecting motorist pulled out onto the highway and was struck by the stolen vehicle, with both careening into the bus shelter and a man standing either inside or nearby.

That man was taken to the hospital, as were the juveniles involved in the incident. Some of those young suspects were trapped inside the twisted Kia, while others tried to escape on foot but were caught by responding deputies and officers.

At this time it is unclear how many of the juveniles will face criminal charges, or what those charges would be. Both the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis police have declined requests for an on-camera interview to answer questions about the incident.

