MPD: Fights break out in large crowd on University Avenue, teen boy found shot in the leg

MINNEAPOLIS — A teen boy is now hospitalized after a shooting happened on University Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday night, according to police.

Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said MPD officers from the 2nd Precinct were dispatched to a call about fights breaking out in a large crowd on the 1700 block of University Avenue.

According to Minneapolis police, multiple gunshots were heard when officers arrived. With people scattering in all directions, police say the scene became chaotic and officers from the University of Minnesota Police Department and three other precincts were requested to the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol also helped with air support.

Officers soon found a 15-year-old boy in a backyard with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, police say. The teen was later taken to a hospital. His current status is unknown at this time.

Police added that no arrests have been made and that investigators now have the vehicle that is believed to have been used by the shooter.

Police also ask that anyone who has information or video about criminal behavior at the house call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here.

This is not the first incident to happen at this specific address at the heart of Fraternity Row. Parten said the home "has been a focal point of criminal behavior and large disturbances."

Formal eviction proceedings at the house are now underway and it is now boarded up, he added.

The University of Minnesota has also recently issued SafeU emergencies in the area for shots fired, robbery and assault.

"It's gotten to be pretty much a nightly occurrence," one neighbor, who lives down the street, told KARE 11.

In May, Parten told KARE 11 that MPD has been aware of problems on University Avenue since spring. He added that MPD is increasing patrols in the neighborhood and is working with the university's police department.

"Efforts continue daily to address the real concerns raised by residents, employees, and students in the area," Parten said.

