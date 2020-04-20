16 dead, including officer, authorities say, in Canada's deadliest shooting in country's history

23-year veteran, mother of two, Constable Heidi Stevenson, was killed in the shooting.

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — A gunman killed at least 16 people, including a police officer, and evaded authorities for hours while dressed as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in rural Nova Scotia, officials said Sunday.

Commanding Officer Lee Bergerman of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia, identified the officer as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force. She was married with two children. Another officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Bergerman said.

"The impact of the incident will extend from one end of the province to the other," Bergerman told NBC News.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, was killed after a lengthy manhunt, according to the RCMP in Nova Scotia.

Earlier Sunday, authorities said Wortman had killed at least 10 people and later revised the number to 16.

Following a number of 911 calls from the small, rural community of Portapique on Saturday night, authorities said they found several bodies inside and outside of a home there. Authorities were unable to find the suspect at that time.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be random, but added that the suspect was wearing a police uniform and driving a "mock-up" of a Mountie cruiser when he fled the scene.

An initial search for Wortman led to multiple structures that were on fire. The search later continued to "multiple" communities around Nova Scotia.

Wortman was found Sunday morning and is now dead, but authorities won't yet say how he died.

Tom Taggart, a council member in the Municipality of Colchester County, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that Portapique was a "beautiful, quiet, rural community" with about 100 to 250 residents.