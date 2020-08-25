17-year-old girl shot and killed in Minneapolis

Police were called to the scene for a ShotSpotter activation, and then were told a teen had arrived dead at the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage girl died of a gunshot wound Monday night.

Police said they went to the 2300 block James Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.

At the address, police didn't find a shooting victim.

As they were investigating, police said they were informed a 17-year-old girl had been dropped off at the North Memorial Health emergency room by private vehicle. She had just died.

This is the 50th homicide of the year. There were only 48 homicides in Minneapolis in all of 2019.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

