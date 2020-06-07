17-year-old sentenced for intentional second-degree murder

Jered Ohsman was 16 when he committed the murder and was to be tried as an adult before he pleaded guilty without negotiation on March 2, prosecutors said.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 261 months in prison for the intentional second-degree murder of Steven Markey in June 2019, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

KARE 11 typically does not name minors, but named Ohsman when he was officially charged as an adult in January.

On June 11, 2019, Steven Markey, 39, was shot at the intersection of 14th Avenue NE and Tyler Street NE in Minneapolis.

Police said their investigation concluded that Ohsman and a 15-year-old accomplice wanted to steal Markey's car and rob him, prosecutors said.

The teens wore bandanas to hide their faces and shot at Markey multiple times, who died from his gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance footage showed the teens fleeing, changing their clothing and hiding a backpack, which contained 9mm Glock firearm, a .22 caliber Ruger firearm, along with pieces of clothing and other personal items, prosecutors said.