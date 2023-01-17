17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at a home in Georgia.

A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at a home in Decatur, Georgia. Hodges said another person at the home was also arrested for allegedly aiding an offender.

The teen suspect, as well as 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright, are facing second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges, stemming from Johntae Hudson's Dec. 23 shooting death at MOA.

Two additional 17-year-olds were also charged by petition in juvenile court in connection to the case, each facing one count of riot in the second degree with a dangerous weapon.

One day after the shooting, Bloomington Police announced they'd arrested five people in connection to Hudson's death – two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds — but as of Jan. 17, only those four individuals have been formally charged.

During the Tuesday press conference, Hodges also announced the suspect's mother, who authorities claim drove the suspect to Georgia the day after the shooting, was also arrested without incident Tuesday at a home in Golden Valley. Hodges says she faces aiding and abetting charges.

"Anybody that helped them is going to jail," Hodges said.

Further, Hodges said investigators discovered the shell casings that were found at the MOA scene allegedly matched those found at "several shooting crime scenes" that have occurred in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the last "year and a half."

Hodges would not elaborate on specific cases, citing ongoing and active investigations.

"For these kids out there," Hodges said, "you are better than this. I don't want to hand out orange jumpsuits; I want you to get high school graduation gowns. You are better than this...this is senseless."

The teen suspect remains in custody in Georgia as they await extradition.

Adams-Wright is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Hodges says police expect more arrests will be made in connection with the shooting as the investigation continues.

