18-year-old St. Paul man charged in several carjackings, robberies

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a young man from St. Paul took part in a string of carjackings, robberies, and thefts around the Twin Cities metro area.

Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, of St. Paul, is charged with 17 counts of robbery and theft.

These crimes happened over ten days, between Jan, 7 and Jan. 17.

Prosecutors say the crimes took place in Saint Louis Park, Plymouth, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Edina, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Columbia Heights, Lakeville, Eagan, Little Canada, Burnsville, Woodbury, and Saint Paul.

"The investigation into these offenses is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated in Hennepin and nearby counties," according to the complaint.

Police arrested Wertman and a 19-year-old woman Tuesday night following a lengthy police pursuit that ended near the intersection of White Bear Ave. and Maryland Ave. in St. Paul.

