19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.

When officers arrived, Minneapolis police say they found a 19-year-old man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and then provided medical care until he was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center. The man later died at the hospital.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made and this is the department's 43rd homicide investigation this year.

