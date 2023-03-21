Judge sentences 19-year-old man to 12 1/2 years in prison for carjackings

Prosecutors say Shamir Nathann Black pushed a woman to the ground and struck her on the head with a gun during an attempted carjacking in northeast Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge has sentenced a young man to 12 1/2 years in prison for a violent carjacking in northeast Minneapolis and two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2022, 19-year-old Shamir Nathann Black, of Minneapolis, and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman outside of her place of work in northeast Minneapolis and demanded her car keys.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Black then pushed the woman to the ground and struck her on the head with a gun.

A bystander tried to help the woman but was also assaulted by Black. During the struggle, Black shot his weapon in the direction of the bystander, according to court documents.

Black and his accomplice then got into the woman's car but surrounding bystanders pulled Black from the driver's seat and put him on the ground. Black and his accomplice fled the scene on foot, prosecutors said.

Black was taken into custody on June 24 after investigators said matched the 9mm handgun found at the scene of the carjacking to a gun Black was seen waving around in a social media video. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the gun had been stolen from a residence in Prior Lake, along with a Volkswagen Jetta that was recovered from Black's residence in Minneapolis.

