2 arrested after string of south Minneapolis robberies

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are in custody following a string of robberies early Monday morning in south Minneapolis.

The suspects — an 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy — were arrested after police say they were found in a van containing items matching the description of the stolen property. A knife and a gun matching the description of the ones used in some of the robberies were also found in the van.

According to police, at least eight robberies occurred between midnight and 2 a.m., including several that were either at gunpoint or knifepoint. Some of the items stolen were vehicles, phones, purses and wallets. Police say there were multiple assaults and two victims required medical treatment at a hospital.

Many of the incidents involved suspects jumping out of a vehicle and demanding the victims hand over their property, however, police have not said if all of the robberies are connected.

