Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man admitted to burglarizing the popular shop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022.

Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing charges after admitting to burglarizing Truffle Hill Chocolates.

According to officials, burglars broke into the shop back in late November and stole a computer and money. Before leaving, authorities say the two emptied three fire extinguishers throughout the store, ruining 11 garbage bags worth of chocolate.

The owners were forced to close their doors for nearly two weeks — during their busiest season — because of the damage. The shop reopened on Dec. 9.

Watch more local news: