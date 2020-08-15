2 arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl

Police say a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Elk River were arrested Friday night.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — The Elk River Police Department says two people were arrested Friday in the murder of an 8-year-old girl.

Police say the girl died at The Depot at Elk River Station apartment complex in the southern end of the city on Thursday.

Elk River police officers were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday for a medical emergency.

The girl was not breathing when officers arrived, according to a news release.

Officers attempted to revive the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was later identified as Autumn Hallow, and her death has been ruled a homicide, said Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott in the news release.

Police say a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Elk River were arrested Friday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.